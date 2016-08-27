Taylor Swift only uses Instagram to wish her friends happy birthday

Taylor Swift used to be a prolific Instagram user, posting pictures of her #squad and adorable cats, but she’s been very quiet on social media ever since she got owned by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — except for when it’s her friend’s birthday.

You see, after Kim revealed footage of the “1989” singer approving controversial Kanye lyrics after she had publicly denied having done so, Taylor was in a bit of a rough spot. Faced with the damning receipts, the 26-year-old posted a hall-of-fame response statement on Instagram: a Notes screenshot that included the now-immortal line, “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

It was amazing, but not nearly enough for Taylor to win this PR battle. So, she retreated, opting to stay low for a while (she’s reportedly not going to the VMAs this year) and mostly staying off of Instagram too.



While she was posting multiple times per week before the incident, she’s only posted four times since her “excluded from this narrative” post five weeks ago. All four of those posts were to wish one of her very famous friends a happy birthday.

First, she wished singer Selena Gomez a good one.



Then came model Karlie Kloss.



After that came “Suicide Squad” star and model Cara Delevingne.



And then yesterday, August 25, was actress Blake Lively’s birthday.



Interesting, isn’t it, that in the wake of a major PR snafu that damaged her reputation, the only things Swift is posting for her 90 million followers to see are public displays of affection for her famous friends. Perhaps Swift is reminding people that her squad runs deep… or maybe she just wants to be liked by association.

Makes you think.

