All the details you might have missed in Taylor Swift’s ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video

The stained-glass window framing Miles Teller’s head may serve as a nod to Swift’s song “State of Grace.”

In the opening moments of the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, the groom (Teller) rehearses his wedding speech in the men’s bathroom, standing in front of a round stained-glass window.

The orange and red pattern, which features 13 birds, creates a halo behind his head, similar to the golden nimbuses found on saints and other holy figures in religious artwork.

The parallel could be a callback to another song on “Red,” titled “State of Grace.”

The album’s opening track, which was released as a promotional single on the original 2012 album, features the lyrics: “So you were never a saint, and I’ve loved in shades of wrong.”