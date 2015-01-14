Taylor Swift Helped A Fan Pay Her Student Loans

AP Taylor Swift

In the latest showing of Taylor Swift’s affection for her fans, she sent one young woman a care package that included an envelope with a check to put toward paying off her student loans.

The package also included a picture that Swift painted herself, among other gifts.

The fan, Rebekah Bortnicker, posted tweets, photos, and videos online to show her excitement:

IM SO KLAJFA ULDIFCKNA

— Beks (@noitsbeks) January 12, 2015

I’M STILL TRYING TO FIND THE WORDS FOR HOW IM FEELING.

— Beks (@noitsbeks) January 13, 2015

I JUST LOVE TAYLOR SO MUCH AND I CAN’T THANK HER ENOUGH FOR THIS.

— Beks (@noitsbeks) January 13, 2015

She tweeted a YouTube video of her opening the package:

Followed by more tweets with photos of what was inside the box:

SOME PICTURES OF WHAT I GOT TODAY pic.twitter.com/9MiCM5QdiG

— Beks (@noitsbeks) January 13, 2015

THE REST OF MY GIFTS FROM TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/NJEItIIctI

— Beks (@noitsbeks) January 13, 2015

The note attached to the envelope with the check says “Now you’re $US1,989 closer to paying off those student loans.”

On a card, Swift wrote:

Rebekah, Hi you. I was thinking about you today, and how you have been there cheering me on in the most thoughtful and creative ways. I love the video you made of me and my friends and your text posts always crack me up or make me think. I got out my paints for the first time in a while today and made you something. I really really really hope you like it. I’m not a good painter but I think you’re so beautiful and positive, even though you’re dealing with the stress life brings, so I wanted to make you something. See you on tour, buddy. Sending you a hug.

Swift is known for reaching out to her biggest fans with heartfelt messages. She has left messages on fans’ Instagram photos and Tumblr accounts, and in November she started sending fans FexEx packages similar to the one Bortnicker received. The gift-giving extravaganza has been dubbed “Swiftmas.”

In October, Swift released her new album “1989.” It was the biggest-selling album released in 2014.

