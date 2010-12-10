Is Taylor Swift Haunting Your Dreams? This May Be Why

Ujala Sehgal
Taylor Swift dominated the record industry this year; with a little help from all the positive press she got after Kanye’s “Imma let you finish” attack, her album became the fastest-selling new record in five years. It’s already sold over a million copies.

Judging by this month’s magazine stand she is also dominating the publishing industry.

There are at least 10 magazine covers Swift is on this very moment — everything from Seventeen (makes sense) to WebMD (what?)

It might be time to start fearing her.

Now guess which of these magazines will sell the best...

