Is Taylor Swift Haunting Your Dreams? This May Be Why

Taylor Swift dominated the record industry this year; with a little help from all the positive press she got after Kanye’s “Imma let you finish” attack, her album became the fastest-selling new record in five years. It’s already sold over a million copies.



Judging by this month’s magazine stand she is also dominating the publishing industry.

There are at least 10 magazine covers Swift is on this very moment — everything from Seventeen (makes sense) to WebMD (what?)

It might be time to start fearing her.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.