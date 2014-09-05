Taylor Swift Had An Incredibly Powerful Message For A Fan Who Was Being Bullied

VEVO/YouTube T Swift in her newest music video.

Taylor Swift is known for her personal and touching interactions with her fans on social media.

She responded to one Instagrammer’s heartbreak and another’s unrequited crush this past summer, all with a genuine flair that seemed far from the hands of a publicist.

Now she’s at it again, sending a heartfelt message to a bullied teen named Hannah, who had tagged Swift in a photo and told the story of how she was being picked on.

Here’s the full Instagram comment:

Hannahhhh,

Reading this made me so sad because I love seeing you in your videos and photos being so happy and wide eyed, like the world isn’t as harsh and unfair as it actually is. I hate thinking about your pretty face covered in tears, but I know why you’re crying because I’ve been in your place. This isn’t a high school thing or an age thing. It’s a people thing. A life thing. It doesn’t stop. It doesn’t end or change.

People cut other people down for entertainment, amusement, out of jealousy, because of something broken inside them. Or for no reason at all. It’s just what they do, and you’re a target because you live your life loudly and boldly. You’re bright and joyful and so many people are cynical. They won’t understand you and they won’t understand me.

But the only way they win is if your tears turn to stone and make you bitter like them. It’s ok to ask why. It’s ok to wonder how you could try so hard and still get stomped all over. Just don’t let them change you or stop you from singing or dancing around to your favourite song.

You’re going into high school this week and this is your chance to push the reset button on how much value you give the opinion of these kids, most of whom have NO idea who they are. I’m so proud of you and protective of you because you DO. If they don’t like you for being yourself, be yourself even more.

Every time someone picks on me, I’ll think of you in the hopes that every time someone picks on you, you’ll think of me… and how we have this thread that connects us. Let them keep living in the darkness and we’ll keep walking in the sunlight.

Forever on your side, Taylor.

Not surprisingly, Taylor fans are sharing the comment on Twitter like crazy.

