Taylor Swift gave a powerful Grammys speech to young women -- and fired back at Kanye

Taylor Swift gave a powerful speech when accepting album of the year for “1989” at the Grammys Monday night.

Along with stating that she’s the first woman to ever win album of the year twice — the last was for her second album “Fearless” — she provided inspiring words specifically to young women:

“There will be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” she said, “but if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, some day when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you that got you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

The powerful speech will certainly inspire her fans and admirers, but many will also take her comments as a reaction to the current feud she has with Kanye West.

West’s song “Famous,” on his new album, makes an unflattering reference to Swift, stating, “I made that b—- famous,” referring in the lyrics to a “Taylor” who is clearly Swift.

Swift has since said through a publicist that she did not give her blessing for the track, though West has stated on Twitter that she gave her approval.

Don’t expect this back-and-forth to end anytime soon.

