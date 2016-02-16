Taylor Swift opens the Grammys with a stunning performance of her new single

Anjelica Oswald
Taylor swiftBusiness Insider/Paul Schrodt

Taylor Swift opened the 58th Grammy Awards Monday night with a performance of “Out of the Woods,” the sixth and latest single off her best-selling album “1989.”

Dressed in a sparkly jumpsuit and dancing in front of a background of trees, she was joined on stage by her friend Jack Antonoff, from the bands Bleachers and fun. Swift and Antonoff wrote the song together.

She’s already won two awards tonight and has a total of seven nominations.  

 

