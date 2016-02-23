Taylor Swift just gave Kesha $250,000 because of a gruelling sexual assault lawsuit

Taylor Swift has given a $250,000 donation to Kesha to help “during this trying time,” Swift representatives revealed in a statement Monday.

Kesha, who has been locked in a legal battle with her producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottlwald) since 2014, was denied her injunction request Friday.

In a 2014 civil suit, Kesha accused the producer of drugging and raping her, as well as contributing to her bulimia through emotional abuse. She signed with Dr. Luke in 2005 under his label owned by Sony. He filed a countersuit saying that she was trying to extort him into letting her leave her contract, which prohibits her from recording music with another label until she records six more albums. The injunction would have allowed her to record new music outside of her contract while the case is ongoing.

Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, tweeted about Swift’s donation.

“A person’s wealth is not measured by what they have but by who they they help with it. And Taylor Swift is is a truly rich person,” Sebert tweeted.

She also tweeted about the support Kesha has received from other celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and Lorde.

“Most important for Kesha, is that these beautiful, powerful women are standing behind her, letting the world see how powerful the truth is!” she said.

Celebrities and fans have rallied behind the singer with the Free Kesha movement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.