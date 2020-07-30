Fans are mashing up Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' songs with her old hits, and the covers are masterful

Beth Garrabrant/Taylor Swift Taylor Swift released ‘Folklore’ on Friday, July 24.

Fans are creating covers that combine songs on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album “Folklore” with her previous work.

Though “Folklore” veers into a different genre than the artist’s existing music, fans connected the tracks to past albums like “Fearless,” “Red,” and “1989.”

Insider rounded up some of the impressive mashups created by fans below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It didn’t take long for Taylor Swift‘s fans to realise that her eighth studio album “Folklore” is much different than her previous work. Instead of honing in on the artist’s personal experiences, the 16-track album serves as a vessel for others’ stories.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop Swift’s fans, who are seasoned in discovering Easter eggs in her albums, from trying to decipher any hidden messages.

Not only did they theorise that “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Betty” hint at the same teenage love triangle and “The Last Great American Dynasty” is about the former owner of her home in Rhode Island, but they began to connect the tracks to her older songs.

Using Swift’s iconic bridges and thematic storytelling, fans have created mashups of Swift’s most recent work – tying it back to her previous albums like “Fearless” (2008), “Red” (2012), and “1989” (2014) and sharing their covers on social media.

Here are some of the compilations created by fans.

A TikTok user made a mashup of ‘Illicit Affairs’ and ‘White Horse’

THIS GIRL MASHED UP ILLICIT AFFAIRS AND WHITE HORSE AND ITS SO GOOD IM LOSINGING MY MIND pic.twitter.com/O4jeyC3VUN — jen (@invisibIestrng) July 29, 2020

This cover shows that an ‘Exile’ and ‘Back to December’ medley makes for a heart-wrenching breakup song

Excuse me while I cry… EXILE AND BACK TO DECEMBER TOGETHER…????? pic.twitter.com/LmOh8EgtUV — Zac ~ (@_GuySwiftie13) July 28, 2020

After listeners speculated that ‘Cruel Summer’ was a precursor to ‘August,’ a Twitter user put them together on the piano

august x cruel summer pic.twitter.com/0NGfiKoELF — em (@emilykthen) July 28, 2020

Another fan had her own take on the “August” and “Cruel Summer” combination.

A piano cover of ‘All Too Well’ mashed up with ‘Betty’ proves that the tracks flow together seamlessly

betty x All Too Well i do believe i just ascended into heaven thank you to this perosn for this cover ???? pic.twitter.com/L5jkueT9lP — declan ???? (@hisshissdw) July 28, 2020

Also noticing the connection, another TikTok user showed how the bridge in “Betty” blends into “All Too Well.”

A fan noticed that ‘Fifteen’ and ‘August’ both capture teenage love and heartbreak

thank u @o_goodman for this idea! full cover on youtube at midnight ♥️ @taylorswift13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/qUZ9Uy60Ih — cammi / betty cover on youtube! (@stateofcammi) July 29, 2020

She also tied together ‘The Last Time’ and ‘Exile’

just a mashup idea stuck in mah head lol pic.twitter.com/zvwPWd3GmK — cammi / betty cover on youtube! (@stateofcammi) July 28, 2020

A violinist wove together ‘Wildest Dreams’ with ‘Cardigan’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.