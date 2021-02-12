Taylor Swift's 1st rerecorded album drops April 9, and it has 6 unreleased songs from the vault. Here's what those tracks might be.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards.

On Thursday’s Good Morning America, Taylor Swift announced she has rerecorded her sophomore album.

A coded message on social media reveals that “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” will drop on April 9.

The updated version will include six unreleased songs “from the vault.”

Taylor Swift revealed on Thursday that she has rerecorded her sophomore album, “Fearless,” and promised it would “be with you soon.”

Swift made the long-awaited announcement on ABC’s Good Morning America. She also said the new version of her hit song “Love Story” would be released at midnight.

“My version of ‘Fearless’ will have 26 songs on it,” she said. “I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original ‘Fearless’ album.”

“I’ve now gone back and recorded those,” she continued, “so that everyone will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture.”

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! ???????? #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America ???????? (@GMA) February 11, 2021

“Fearless,” originally released in 2008 via Big Machine Records, is the most-awarded country album of all time. It also made Swift the youngest person ever to win album of the year at the Grammys.

Swift followed her GMA announcement with a note to fans on social media.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from,” she wrote. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work.”

“For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the ‘Fearless’ album,” she continued. “Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons.”

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl ???????? pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021



“Those reasons seem unnecessary now. I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my ‘Fearless’ album. That’s why I’ve chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album. Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

Swift has a habit of hiding codes in the lyric booklets of her albums, using random capitalizations to spell out secret messages.

The capitalised letters in her new message spell out “April ninth,” which fans took to be the release date of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

Not her announcing the new Fearless coming out on April ninth (4+9=13) with her 490th post (4+9+0=13) THIRTEEN YEARS after the original she’s unhinged I love her ???? pic.twitter.com/xkrR9OyJDe — NO it's Becky (@its__TS13) February 11, 2021

Fans are theorizing which bonus tracks will be included on ‘Taylor’s Version’

In a 2008 interview with Billboard, Swift acknowledged that she “cut a bunch of stuff ” from “Fearless,” in an attempt to “put whatever is best on the album.”

“There’s so much stuff that I’m gonna to pull from the back drawer and then there’s some stuff that I will write today and cut tomorrow,” she said.

Indeed, fans are already aware of several unreleased tracks that never made it onto the tracklist, nor the extended tracklist for the “Fearless Platinum Edition” rerelease.

Swift performed a song called “Permanent Marker” multiple times before the release of “Fearless,” even telling the crowd at Ohio’s Jamboree in the Hills in 2007 that it would be included on her forthcoming album.



During a 2007 concert at the Gold Country Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Swift performed five new songs: “Permanent Marker,” “Missing You,” “I’d Lie,” “Sparks Fly,” and “Fearless.”

Only “Fearless” made it onto the final tracklist, though “Sparks Fly” was later included on her third album, “Speak Now.”

One fan on Twitter shared a photo of seven songs written on a mirror, which apparently shows “Taylor’s original track listing for ‘Fearless,'” though Insider couldn’t verify the source.

This was Taylor’s original track listing for Fearless and probably some of the extra songs she’ll include on #FearlessTaylorsVersion

1. Permanent Marker

2. Tell Me Why

3. I’d Lie

4. Fearless

5. Dark Blue Tennessee

6. Sparks Fly

7. This is Really Happening pic.twitter.com/RcsrwsJzA9 — Capital J (@ohcauseshesdead) February 11, 2021



The unreleased songs listed are “Permanent Marker,” “Tell Me Why,” “I’d Lie,” “Dark Blue Tennessee,” and “The One Thing.”

“I’d Lie” has gotten some special attention from fans online. Swift wrote the song when she was just 16, and performed an acoustic version at “Billboard Live” in 2006.

im jealous of the people who have never heard i’d lie because at midnight they’ll get to tell you his favorite color’s green he likes to argue born on the 17th his sister’s beautiful he’s got his father’s eyes and if you asked her if she loves him she’d lie for the first time — Girl Almighty Enthusiast (@visitkingdoms) February 11, 2021

if taylor swift releases i’d lie my entire soul will actually ascend on the spot — loraine (@vksftphantoms) February 11, 2021

Fans have speculated about more long-rumoured song titles, including “Nevermind,” “We Were Happy,” “Your Anything,” and “Your Face.”

Songs that need to be on TS1 or TS2

-I’d Lie

-Nevermind

-This Is Really Happening

-Dark Blue Tennessee

-We Were Happy

-Your Anything

-Your Face — smilesfortaylor (@SmilesForTaylor) February 11, 2021

