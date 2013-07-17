Furious Taylor Swift Fans Threaten To Kill Fashion Designers Over T-Shirt

Taylor Swift’s fans threatened to kill two designers from an indie clothing company over a t-shirt listing the names of the singer’s ex-boyfriends.



Lex Houser and Andi Cross of Bad Kids Clothing told Fashionista that they designed the shirt for a friend to wear to a concert.

But it didn’t take long for the threats from so-called “Swifties” to start pouring in.

Houser wrote about the incident on the company’s blog:

“I was about to go to sleep and my phone rang. I saw it was a random number and let it go. Suddenly, 3 more calls right in a row. I thought to myself that this was odd, so I checked my email. The subject of the emails were “F— YOU” and “OFFENSIVE TAYLOR SWIFT SHIRT – TAKE IT DOWN!”. Suddenly I realised what was happening.”

The designers also wrote that the Swifties threatened to kill them and burn down their store (which is, for the record, online-only).

Houser said in the blog post that all the uproar made him decide to make more of the shirts and sell them for $19.99.

The shirt originally had the name of Glee singer Cory Monteith, but was removed out of respect after his death.

Abercrombie & Fitch was the latest target of the Swift fans’ rage.

The brand pulled a shirt that said “More boyfriends than t.s.” after a deluge of complaints.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.