Furious Taylor Swift Fans Threaten To Kill Fashion Designers Over T-Shirt

Ashley Lutz
taylor swift tank tops

Taylor Swift’s fans threatened to kill two designers from an indie clothing company over a t-shirt listing the names of the singer’s ex-boyfriends. 

Lex Houser and Andi Cross of Bad Kids Clothing told Fashionista that they designed the shirt for a friend to wear to a concert. 

But it didn’t take long for the threats from so-called “Swifties” to start pouring in. 

Houser wrote about the incident on the company’s blog

“I was about to go to sleep and my phone rang. I saw it was a random number and let it go.  Suddenly, 3 more calls right in a row.  I thought to myself that this was odd, so I checked my email.  The subject of the emails were “F— YOU” and “OFFENSIVE TAYLOR SWIFT SHIRT – TAKE IT DOWN!”.  Suddenly I realised what was happening.” 

The designers also wrote that the Swifties threatened to kill them and burn down their store (which is, for the record, online-only).

Houser said in the blog post that all the uproar made him decide to make more of the shirts and sell them for $19.99. 

The shirt originally had the name of Glee singer Cory Monteith, but was removed out of respect after his death. 

Abercrombie & Fitch was the latest target of the Swift fans’ rage. 

The brand pulled a shirt that said “More boyfriends than t.s.” after a deluge of complaints. 

