Taylor Swift Fan Arrested After Swimming To Her Beach House

A crazed Taylor Swift fan didn’t just show up at the singer’s door — he swam in the ocean to her beach-side Rhode Island home.



“A 22-year-old male from the Chicago area was taken into custody for trespassing after he admitted to swimming up to the beach in front of Swift’s home around 2 AM,” reports TMZ.

Apparently, the stalker-fan was spotted by local cops who asked him what he was doing in the ice-cold water about a mile from Swift’s home and he told them “he had just completed a swim, in which he intended to meet Taylor.”

“The man told cops he swam all the way to Swift’s beach, but saw her security team and decided to swim back to where he came from,” sources told TMZ.

The unidentified man is currently in custody as the Westerly Police Dept. says “There is a zero tolerance policy for trespassers.”

Swift has remained mum about the incident on her Twitter account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.