Taylor Swift says she hasn’t thought about what it’s like for her exes to listen to her rerecorded songs about them

Taylor Swift appeared on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ to discuss ‘Red (Taylor’s Version).’ NBC

Taylor Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the rerecorded version of her fourth album, on Friday.

Swift said she hasn’t considered what it’s like for her exes to relisten to songs about them.

“I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest,” she said on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Taylor Swift revisited the hopefulness and heartbreak of her early 20s while creating “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecorded and extended version of her critically-acclaimed fourth album.

In rereleasing the 2012 breakup record as part of her plan to claim ownership of her old music, the now-31-year-old also inadvertently repositioned the spotlight on some of the former flames theorized to have inspired her most harrowing tracks, years later.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host wondered aloud if it’s “easier or far, far worse” for those exes to experience the rereleases of Swift’s songs now as opposed to when they were originally put out into the world.

Meyers responded: “That’s the biggest burn. I think there’s nothing they’d rather hear less.”

Taylor Swift performs during the Red Tour in 2014. Chris McGrath/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

In the days leading up to the midnight release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday, Swift found herself reflecting on the week before the original album dropped in October 2012.

“It came out originally about a decade ago. I was 22, and that release week was so stressful because nobody has heard any of the music. There are 14 different genres on this album. It’s a real patchwork quilt of genre. I was really experimenting,” she told Meyers.

She continued, “I was so focused on, ‘Is anyone going to like it?’ And then I was, also at the time, honestly, really sad because I’d actually gone through the stuff I had sung about.”

Nine years later, Swift holds complete control – both in the ownership of her work and the narrative surrounding it.

“This time, I’ve got sunglasses on and a mojito. It’s chill this time. It’s really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad, not be taking breaks between interviews to cry. I’m telling you, it’s much better this way,” she said.

“You’re reliving your experience from your 20s when you’re in your 30s. It’s really the way to do it.”

Swift famously peppers details about past partners throughout her music, though she rarely, with one exception, identifies them. Despite her reluctance to name-drop, astute fans routinely decode her lyrics in the hopes of identifying the culprits that drove Swift to pen her emotionally-charged songs.

“All Too Well,” the fifth track on the original “Red” album widely considered to be one of the artist’s best songs, has invoked a unique level of fan-fervor since its initial release in 2012. Many people speculated that Swift wrote the lyrics about her ill-fated romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, an actor she dated for three months in late 2010.

The singer added fuel to the fire by releasing a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on “Red (Taylor’s Version).” In the hours following the song’s release, fans flooded Gyllenhaal’s social media pages with comments about Swift.

Swift’s other exes, Conor Kennedy and Joe Jonas, are also rumored to have inspired songs on “Red,” but she’s clarified that the album is mostly about one person, calling it her “true breakup album” during an interview with Rolling Stone.

And given the myriad of lyrical hints in “All Too Well,” many remain confident in their hypothesis that Gyllenhaal is the root of her heartbreak, even sans Swift’s explicit confirmation.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is the second album that Swift has rereleased since she left her former label, Big Machine Records, in 2018 and Scooter Braun acquired ownership of her catalog. It features all 20 songs from the original deluxe edition, plus 10 additional tracks.