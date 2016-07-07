Taylor Swift's ex Calvin Harris is reportedly recording a brutal breakup song accusing her of cheating

Normally, Taylor Swift is the one who writes fiery breakup songs after ending a relationship — she did sing “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” after all. But this time it looks like her latest ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris is going to fire the first shot.

TMZ is reporting that the EDM artist, whose real name is Adam Wiles, is recording a new track where he accuses Swift of cheating on him during their year-long relationship. What makes it extra juicy is that the song, “Ole,” is supposedly written from the point of view of Tom Hiddleston, Swift’s current bae.

“I see online that you begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend / Being attentive, continue to pretend,” one lyric reportedly goes.

“You’ve hidden my name in your phone so you can call me to tell me you’ve been going through hell,” TMZ continues. “Left him alone and you booked in a hotel.”

There’s even a supposed reference to Hiddleston’s most famous role — the villainous Loki in Marvel’s “The Avengers.”

“Low key you won’t tell none of your friends about me,” the lyric reads.

“Olé” drops tomorrow, July 8, according to the singer on the track, John Newman.

New music coming Friday…. Follow me on @Spotify to hear Olé first. pic.twitter.com/K4vbFLbXuc — John Newman (@JohnNewmanMusic) July 6, 2016

Newman told Digital Spy that the track is “kind of reggae, which is nice and different.”

If TMZ’s report is true, Harris is giving Swift a taste of her own medicine. Unless, of course, the entire thing is just part of some larger conspiracy.

