Taylor Swift drinks white wine with ice in 'Miss Americana' and fans feel so 'validated' by her choice of beverage

Courteney Larocca
Tremolo Productions/NetflixTaylor Swift poured ice into glasses of white wine for herself and her friend Abigail Anderson Lucier.
  • One of the scenes in the new Taylor Swift documentary, “Miss Americana,” shows Swift and childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Lucier cooking and enjoying dinner together.
  • Swift asks Anderson Lucier if she’d like a glass of red or white wine. Her friend asks for white, before realising that might make her a “difficult guest” since they were cooking with the red.
  • Swift reassures her that it’s fine, though. “I’m happy to switch. It’s too adult for me, let’s be honest,” Swift says.
  • After giving one of her cats food to eat off the dining table alongside them, Swift says, “I’m gonna get some ice for my wine. You want any?” She can also be seen pouring a generous amount of ice into her friend’s glass.
  • After viewing the moment, fans took to Twitter to express how relatable it was that the pop star drinks white wine with ice in it.
Taylor Swift‘s new documentary “Miss Americana” revealed everything from her mindset after Kanye West interrupted her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to why she decided to speak out in the midterm elections – but it’s her drink choice that made some fans feel even closer to the pop star.

In one scene, Swift cooks and eats dinner with her childhood friend Abigail Anderson Lucier. As they wait for their dinner to finish cooking, Swift offers Anderson Lucier a glass of either red or white wine.

“Can I get some white wine? Oh, you got the red wine? Does that make me a difficult guest?” Anderson Lucier responds.

“It’s for the recipe. I’m happy to switch,” Swift reassures her, adding, “It’s too adult for me, let’s be honest.”

Anderson Lucier gets settled in a seat as Swift pours cat food directly onto the dining table so her cat Olivia, who also has her own seat, can eat with them. The “Lover” singer then says, “I’m gonna get some ice for my wine. You want any?”

Once Swift is back at the table, she pours a cup of ice into Anderson Lucier’s glass, and makes a scared face when she realises she may have given her friend too much. “Oh, that’s fine. That’s honestly just what I wanted,” Anderson Lucier says before taking a sip.

While it was just a small moment between the friends, Swift’s beverage choice resonated with fans online for how relatable it was.

Other fans, however, weren’t happy that Swift adds ice to her wine.

White wine made another appearance later in the documentary when Swift decided to post her endorsement for Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen in the midterm elections.

After an emotional scene in which Swift tears up as she explains to her dad Scott Swift and members of her team why she needs to speak out, Swift sits down on a couch with her mum, Andrea Swift, and her publicist, Tree Paine, to set the post live.

The three women each have glasses of white wine, and clink glasses as Andrea says, “God help us all,” and Swift adds, “Cheers to the resistance.”

Fans loved that Swift’s “team” consisted of just her mum, her publicist, and wine.

“Miss Americana” was released in select theatres and on Netflix on Friday.

