Taylor Swift was dismissed from jury duty on a sexual-assault case because of bias

Taylor Swift’s jury-duty appearance caught the attention of social media Monday morning, given that you don’t see a superstar every day you walk in to do your civic duty.

But it turns out Swift was dismissed from the “aggravated rape/kidnapping case” after she told the judge she could not be an impartial juror, TMZ reports.

Swift’s involvement in another pending civil case of alleged sexual assault proved to be enough of a bias for the judge to dismiss the singer from a trial, which reportedly involved “a man who allegedly penetrated a woman with a broom handle after holding her at bay,” according to TMZ.

Swift’s own ongoing civil case involves a radio DJ from Denver, Colorado, who “allegedly fondeled her” at a concert in 2015.

As a result of her involvement in the Colorado case, the judge agreed that Swift could not be impartial in Monday’s case in Nashville, Tennessee, and she was dismissed.

