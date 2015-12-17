Taylor Swift on being a boss: 'You actually lose power when you scream at people.'

In an interview with Zane Lowe ahead of the release of her documentary on Apple Music, Taylor Swift talked about the management style she used while overseeing a massive world tour.

“No one likes someone who screams at people, just as a general rule,” she said. “You actually lose power when you scream at people. It’s just as easy to get something done by using an even tone of voice.”

Swift’s crew put on 85 concerts in 221 days on the “1989” tour. She said the key to keeping things running efficiently is treating everyone respectfully.

“There are going to be stressful situations. There are going to be things that aren’t done the way you want them to, or by the time you want them done. But there’s no use in ruining someone’s day. And it also just isn’t as effective,” she told Lowe.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.