Taylor Swift shuts down speculations she mimicked Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’

Taylor Swift appeared on the ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’ NBC/Getty Images

Taylor Swift appeared Thursday on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to discuss her re-recorded album, “Red.”

Swift wore a black dress, prompting fans to speculate she mimicked Princess Diana’s revenge dress.

Swift, 31, denied that she copied Princess Diana’s dress during an interview with Access Hollywood.

Taylor Swift admitted that the little black dress she wore during her November 11 appearance on “The Late Show with Seth Meyers” wasn’t inspired by the Princess of Wales’ “revenge dress.”

While speaking about re-recording her latest project “Red”, Swift donned an off-the-shoulder David Koma mini dress with a slight V-neck – prompting Swifties to compare the look to Princess Diana’s infamous ensemble, designed by Christina Stambolian.

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause chimed in, writing “Peep the Revenge dress.”

However, the 31-year-old cleared up the rumors while speaking to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans on November 12 at the premiere of her short film, “All Too Well.”

“It was just a black dress I liked,” Swift told the outlet, agreeing when the host said the speculation was “debunked.”

People reported that the dress was a potential reference to Scooter Braun, who she publicly feuded with after he acquired her old music 2019.

“Some fun facts about today’s news,” she wrote in a 2019 Tumblr post. “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

That year, Swift said she would re-record her first six albums in response. Braun denied the bullying accusations and later sold Swift’s masters in 2020.

Princess Diana donned her infamous ‘revenge dress’ in 1994. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” first made headlines in 1994 when she arrived at the Serpentine Gallery after Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with an unidentified woman. Camilla Parker Bowles was later confirmed as the woman in Prince Charles’ autobiography by Jonathan Dimbleby.

The dress broke away from traditional royal fashion, making it a statement piece and helping immortalize Princess Diana’s style.

“It was the first time people had been introduced to the new Diana, the one who didn’t need the royal family, especially Prince Charles,” British fashion stylist Alex Longmore told HuffPost in March. “In that minidress, she oozed confidence, an air of happiness and independence.”

The revenge dress was most recently recreated by Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the upcoming fifth season of “The Crown.” Photos of Debicki in the dress caused searches for similar dresses to double.