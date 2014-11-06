Taylor Swift Crushes Expected Album Sales, Breaks Records

Taylor Swift’s new album “1989” sold a whopping 1.287 million copies in its first week, becoming the biggest-selling album released in 2014 and making Swift the first woman to have three albums sell more than 1 million copies in a single week.

The album did so well, in fact, that no other artist has had as large of sales since Eminem’s

“The Eminem Show” in 2002.

Swift’s sales exceeded expectations, with industry insiders predicting sales of just 650,000 albums.

Swift celebrated her album’s surprise success with an Instagram video post, captioned: “Industry experts predicted 1989 would sell 650k first week. You went and bought 1.287 million albums. AND IT’S GOT ME LIKE”:

“1989” is Swift’s fifth studio album. It was released on October 27th and immediately shot to No.1 on the Billboard charts, making it her

fourth No. 1 album.

The record is the second-largest selling of the year, only behind the “Frozen” soundtrack, which has sold 3.5 million units since its release last November.

Swift made headlines earlier this week when she pulled her entire music catalogue from Spotify in order to drive album sales on sites like iTunes.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Swift wrote that “piracy, file sharing and streaming have shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically.”

Looks like Swift’s plan worked.

