Taylor Swift crashed a wedding in New Jersey -- and there's a moving story behind it

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift crashed a wedding in New Jersey.

Figuring out who to invite to your wedding is an incredibly difficult task, and not everyone can make the cut.

However, it seems most people might make an exception for Taylor Swift. Swift recently stopped by a wedding in Brant Beach, New Jersey, and surprised some very lucky fans.



The guests were pretty excited about it:

REMEMBER WHEN TAYLOR SWIFT CRASHED MY SISTER’S WEDDING pic.twitter.com/Kpu65vn2mt

— ashley (@x_iceberg) June 4, 2016

The wedding in question was that of Max Singer and Kenya Smith, and the story behind why Swift was there is truly moving.

According to PEOPLE, Singer’s sister Ali reached out to Swift. Her and her brother’s mother had recently passed away, and the couple originally wed in the hospital so that she wouldn’t miss the big day. Max and his late mother even danced to Swift’s “Blank Space” during the impromptu ceremony before she passed.

To make her appearance even more meaningful, Swift performed an acapella version of “Blank Space:”

So Taylor swift showed up to my cousins wedding… ???? #Surprised pic.twitter.com/98yDtmg7kH

— Gage Simmons (@Gage_Simmons) June 4, 2016

And if that wasn’t enough, Swift left them a hand-made gift with the line “so it’s gonna be forever” printed on it:

Thank you Taylor Swift for the gift! She loves it! #KenyaBelieveIt pic.twitter.com/vQKEVOk7Ew

— Gage Simmons (@Gage_Simmons) June 5, 2016

