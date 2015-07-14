A bunch of congressmen are holding fundraisers at the Taylor Swift concerts in DC this week

Teens, parents, sports stars, high-power political donors — turns out everyone loves Taylor Swift.

As The Sunlight Foundation points out, at least 19 congressional lawmakers or political action committees will be holding fundraisers at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, during Taylor Swift’s two concerts this week.

The lawmakers are requesting contributions of around $US1,000-$US2,000 to attend the fundraisers at the sold-out show.

For Republican donors that are shopping around, there are a few notable bargains: Sens. John Thune (R-South Dakota) and Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) are both offering tickets at $US750 contribution rate.

Though the list of lawmakers holding fundraisers leans Republican, four Democratic lawmakers are also making appearances.

The bipartisan draw isn’t actually that surprising — when Facebook released a study of how users’ political beliefs corresponded to their Facebook likes last year, Swift was one of the few musicians who was evenly liked by Republicans and Democrats.

It’s also not the first time lawmakers have hosted events at Swift’s concerts, according to The Sunlight Foundation, which has logged fundraisers at her shows in 2010, 2011, and 2013.

For her part, Swift has worked to stay above the political fray. Despite her embrace of feminism and public friendship with famous liberals, Swift has demurred when asked about her own political beliefs.

(h/t Political Party Time)

