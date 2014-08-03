Taylor Swift Randomly Left Her Insight On Unrequited Love Under A Fan's Instagram Photo

There’s a reason why Taylor Swift is the overlord of the teenage crowd.

In what seems to be a totally random and genuine move, Swift left some really wonderful words about unrequited love and growing up on a fan’s Instagram photo.

Swift’s fan, BetaBeat reports, is named Caitlyn, and Swift left the following message under a photo Caitlyn posted on Instagram about heartbreak that had the singer tagged.

Swift left this long comment:

Hey Caitlyn. You are absolutely beautiful. Your pictures are so intriguing and I love your style. You seem so incredibly unique. In the words of one of my favourite Paramore songs, I hate to see your heart break. Honestly I wish it had never happened to you and I wish you could speed up time and all of a sudden see this pain in retrospect. You and I both know there’s got to be some greater storyline for you than ‘girl gets heart broken, was sad forever.’ I think a nice one would be ‘girl gets heart broken, was sad for a while but in her heartbreak she found freedom, friends, and the ability to look back and laugh at all she’d learned. She now lives her life on her own terms and still has fantastic hair.’ I love you. Hang in there.

“Taylor Swift just commented on my Instagram when I needed her most and I’m going through heartbreak and I’m crying,” BetaBeat reports Caitlyn wrote next.

Swift has a long history of commenting sincere messages of love and “it gets better” on her fan’s accounts. Earlier that week, Swift left the following on fan Hannah’s account (via The Daily Mail), while in June she went on a major commenting spree.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.