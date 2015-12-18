Taylor Swift has quietly helped some young artists explode

There’s no more powerful force in pop than the Taylor Swift co-sign.

In recent months, Swift has been introducing her massive fan base to artists on the cusp of going mainstream, and usually helping them over the edge.

These endorsements take different forms. Sometimes it’s something as simple as her tweeting out an album cover, sometimes as involved as Swift bringing a new artist on stage with her, in front of 50,000 people.

Either way, the artists who have been lucky enough to catch Swift’s eye have gotten a huge boost.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

