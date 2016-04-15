Taylor Swift is thinking about launching her own line of 'accessible' and inexpensive clothing

Taylor Swift is ready to relax and try her hand at some new ventures.

The 26-year-old singer announced in October that she would be taking a break from recording and touring following the conclusion of her 1989 World Tour.

In a new cover story for Vogue, the artist discussed her future plans, which may include a fashion line.

“Theoretically, yes,” she said about the potential for her own fashion line. “But I would want it to be something that was relatable and accessible and everyday. I don’t see it being couture. I would want it to be reflective of my style. And a lot of things I wear are not highly expensive.”

Swift is cochairing the 2016 Met Gala, whose theme this year is “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Her style has evolved over the years, and she told Vogue, “I can look back at an old photo and tell you roughly what year it’s from. Going through different phases is one of my favourite things about fashion. I love how it can mark the passage of time. It’s similar to my songs in that way — it all helps identify where I was at in different points of my life.”

The singer also discussed her “short-term goals,” which include learning how to “make a good drink” and CPR so she can “save somebody if they’re drowning.”

But for those worried about her drifting away from music, fear not.

“I’m always going to be writing songs,” Swift said. “The thing is, with me, I could very well come up with three things in the next two weeks and then jump back into the studio, and all of a sudden the next record is started. That’s an option, too.”

