How Taylor Swift and other celebrities showed off their holiday vacations on Instagram

If you ever wondered how wealthy, connected celebrities enjoy Christmas and the time off it affords, Instagram offers a porthole. As was proved this year when Taylor Swift posted a picture of herself dressed in an elf onesie.
From celebrating babies’ first Christmases to sharing vacation pictures, check out how some stars took in the holidays below:
Swift dressed like an elf to show her Christmas spirit and added a holiday twist to a lyric from Drake's 'Hotline Bling.'
(Instagram) You used to call me on my elf phone.
A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 24, 2015 at 10:53am PST
She also spent the holiday with her boyfriend Calvin Harris. They built a snowman, along with her brother, Austin.
(Instagram) Really proud of ourselves over here.
A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 23, 2015 at 9:39am PST
Kaling spent her Christmas in Hawaii, sharing a number of selfies and pictures of beautiful scenery. She couldn't avoid using a pun and wished everyone a 'Maui Christmas.'
(Instagram) Maui Christmas heh heh. Do you see the rainbow?
A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 25, 2015 at 6:39pm PST
Timberlake shared a Christmas photo of the 'greatest gift ever,' his son, Silas, during Silas' first Christmas.
(Instagram) This life... Truly the GREATEST gift ever. Hoping you are spending time with the ones you cherish and remembering that we are ALL family. Sending love from ours to yours. Merry Christmas, everyone!! --J and J and S
A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 25, 2015 at 1:56pm PST
Gomez spent the holidays with family and posted an adorable photo hanging out by the fireplace with her godson, Aiden.
(Instagram) I promise I have the biggest family. But my pride and joy lives with this one right here.. Aiden
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 25, 2015 at 7:25pm PST
The 'Game of Thrones' star shared her baking troubles, as well as a selfie with fellow cast member Alfie Allen.
(Instagram) So I should cancel the recipe book launch?! #merrychristmasmess #turnsoutyouneedmorethanpremadepastrytosaveapie #fatherchristmasbetterhavebroughthisown
A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on Dec 24, 2015 at 12:08pm PST
(Instagram) Because Christmas is about finding your good side.. #hemayreekbuthesuretakesaprettypicture
A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on Dec 24, 2015 at 6:29am PST
Ansari spent his Christmas in India.
(Instagram) Merry Christmas from India.
A photo posted by @azizansari on Dec 25, 2015 at 9:05am PST
Perry was met with silly string when she woke up on Christmas morning.
(Instagram) This is how I get greeted on Christmas morning ????
A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 25, 2015 at 5:32pm PST
The Rock welcomed a daughter, Jasmine, with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, on December 16, and shared a video of himself singing to the sleeping baby on Christmas Eve.
(Instagram) 'Twas the night before Christmas... #BeCarefulSantaShesTough
A video posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 24, 2015 at 6:38pm PST
Hudson and her ex Matthew Bellamy, lead singer of Muse, reunited to celebrate 'exmas' with their family. The former couple has a son together.
(Instagram) ???? From our #ModernFamily to your #WhateverKindaFamilyIsYourKindaFamily we send you much love and blessings on this Christmas Eve ❤️???? #ExMas #HolidayFun #SantasComing
A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 24, 2015 at 10:33pm PST
Carey posted a series of photos documenting her Christmas, including a photo with her twin daughters and 'Santa.'
(Instagram) #santaclauseiscomingtotown #dreamscometrue #christmaswishes
A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 25, 2015 at 8:54am PST
Franco and his brothers, Dave and Tom, celebrated a 'Star Wars' Christmas with their own lightsabers.
(Instagram) THE FRANCO FORCE AWAKENS ???????????????????????????????????????????? Tom is definitely KYLO RENNing out >>>> ????????????????????????????????????????????
A photo posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on Dec 25, 2015 at 12:35pm PST
David Beckham posted a touching tribute to his grandparents.
(Instagram) Merry Christmas Nan & Grandad we all miss you especially these 4 not so little kiddies anymore ... Grandad Cruz is sitting in your favourite chair every day , Nan Harper & Brooklyn are missing your bacon sandwiches and grandad Romeo is happy cause Arsenal are ahead of spurs in the league ... We miss and love you . Merry Christmas ❤️
A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 24, 2015 at 5:51pm PST
Victoria shared a family photo.
(Instagram) Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckhams!!we love u!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham x vb ????????????????
A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 25, 2015 at 1:30am PST
Vergara prepared for a Christmas feast.
(Instagram) Done!!????????????????????????
A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 24, 2015 at 12:59pm PST
