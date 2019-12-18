Taylor Swift wore an $18,000 floor-length gown with pockets to the 'Cats' premiere

- Taylor Swift attended the New York City premiere of “Cats” on Monday in a floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown.
- The $US17,990 ruby satin dress is part of the fashion house’s pre-spring 2020 collection.
- Swift accessorized her look with a $US13,500 sapphire ring and red satin Chloe Gosselin heels.
Taylor Swift turned heads in a floor-length gown at the “Cats” premiere in New York City on Monday.
The 30-year-old singer, who plays Bombalurina in the upcoming film, wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress from the fashion house’s pre-spring 2020 collection. The floral ruby gown costs $US17,990 but is currently sold out on the brand’s website.
Swift accessorized her dramatic look with simple red satin Chloe Gosselin heels, Maxior drop earrings, and a Borgioni double ring.
The “Lover” singer also added a Beladora Oscar Heyman sapphire ring, which retails for $US13,500.
As an added bonus, Swift’s strapless gown featured pockets, which she took advantage of while posing in front of photographers.
She completed the look by wearing her hair up and donning a classic red lip.
The “Cats” premiere is not the first time Swift has worn Oscar de la Renta. On Thursday, Swift wore a navy jumpsuit by the designer to accept the Billboard Women in Music Award. The look featured chains that wrapped around her neck and across her back.
