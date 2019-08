Taylor Swift is legitimately good at cat videos.

The 26-year-old is the most-followed person on Instagram. Central to that success are her 15-second videos of Olivia and Meredith, which routinely generate more than one million likes.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola

