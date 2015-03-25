Taylor Swift slams Princeton Review SAT practice test for questioning the grammar in her lyrics

Do not insult Taylor Swift’s grammar.

The Princeton Review recently tried to use the singer’s lyrics as an example of bad grammar — except they misquoted the lyric in question.

In a section titled “Grammar In Real Life,” the practice test states that “Pop lyrics are a great source of bad grammar. See if you can find the error in each of the following.”

After mentioning lyrics from Katy Perry, Whitney Houston, and Lady Gaga, the materials attempt to call out a line from Swift’s song, “Fifteen.”

The practice test reads: “Somebody tells you they love you, you got to believe ’em.” But the actual lyric goes: “Somebody tells you they love you, you’re gonna believe them.”

A Swift fan caught the error and posted a picture of the page in question from the Princeton Review materials, captioning it, “I was just having an amazing time studying for the SAT and now I feel attacked.”

Swift respondedvia her Tumblr, writing: “Not the right lyrics at all pssshhhh.You had one job, test people.One job.”

She tagged her post, “#ACCUSE ME OF ANYTHING BUT DO NOT ATTACK MY GRAMMAR.”

