Taylor Swift is buying porn site domains

Wikimedia Commons Taylor Swift is taking precautions to ensure her name doesn’t get sullied on the internet.

Starting June 1, anyone will be able to purchase domains ending in .sucks, .adult, .porn, and 547 other current options, with new suffixes released every month.

This doesn’t bode well for high profile people and companies, so the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers — the nonprofit group behind this expansion of generic top-level domains, or gTLDs — is allowing public figures and companies to get ahead of the game by purchasing domains before it opens to the public.

“For example, Microsoft has already registered Office.porn and Office.adult,” Stuart Lawley, CEO of ICM Registry, which operates the .porn and .adult top-level domains, told CNN Money. “The same goes for TaylorSwift.porn and TaylorSwift.adult.”

After June, “It’s first to the buzzer,” said Lawley.

So it’s a smart move for Swift to claim her name before the trolls can, but the popstar has always been business savvy. She recently trademarked lyrics from her hit song “Shake It Off,” beat the paparazzi out of a $US100,000 payday, and in a controversial move, pulled all her music from Spotify because “piracy, file sharing and streaming have shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically.”

But note to Swift’s team: .SUCKS is operated by another company, so it’s still available for purchase. The .sucks domains will cost up to $US2,500 to buy out, according to Marketingland.

Before he left office, US Senator Jay Rockefeller told ICANN he believed it’s “little more than a predatory shakedown scheme” to get businesses to spend big money on defensive domain registrations.

But according to CNN Money, “ICANN claims that its program to expand gTLDs will be beneficial for all Internet users, because descriptive domains, such as .healthcare, .deals, and .amsterdam, help ensure Web users arrive at their intended destination.”

“To me it’s very responsible,” said Steve Miholovich, SVP of marketing at Safenames, a domain registrar and advisory firm for website. According to CNN, he added that “another benefit to having more descriptive domains is greater parental control over which websites their children visit. Blocking isn’t always as easy for .com adult content sites.”

