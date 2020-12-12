Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn helped write 3 songs on her new album, and fans are joking about their collaboration process

Beth Garrabrant / Dave Benett/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for four years.

Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album, “Evermore,” on Friday.

Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is credited as a cowriter on three songs under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Alwyn helped write “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island,” and “Evermore,” which all strike very somber moods. The first two are breakup songs.

Swift confirmed that “Evermore” is largely inspired by fictional stories and imaginary characters, so this probably doesn’t point to any relationship troubles.

Instead, fans are making memes about their creative process and joking about the “chaotic” concept of a happy couple writing sad songs together.

“do taylor and joe just roleplay breaking up. they just watch movies read books and go hey….this could be us,” one fan tweeted.

Taylor Swift reunited her “Folklore” collaborators to create her ninth studio album, “Evermore” â€” including her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

When the new album dropped on Friday, fans noticed that Alwyn is credited as a cowriter on three songs under the pseudonym William Bowery.

The actor previously cowrote two “Folklore” tracks using the fake name: “Exile” and “Betty.”

Swift confirmed that Alwyn and Bowery are the same person in her Disney Plus film, “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.”

Haven’t even gotten to watch the long pond studio sessions yet and i’m already crying over taylor and joe writing exile together ???? pic.twitter.com/MZGnT3YP97 — kat ☻ (@niallertomeetya) November 25, 2020

“Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things,” she said.

Of “Betty,” Swift explained: “I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, so because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?'”

Apparently, the couple enjoyed the process, because Alwyn was reenlisted to cowrite three more songs in Swift’s catalogue: “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island,” and “Evermore.”

And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around… — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Although Swift has continued to refer to Alwyn as “William Bowery” or “WB” in regards to the album, in-the-know fans immediately began celebrating his growling list of contributions.

Some made memes about the couple’s creative process â€” which are even funnier given how little they have revealed about their relationship dynamic.

taylor after writing half of evermore with joe pic.twitter.com/c6MP2PeWtl — codey (@nfrlfl) December 10, 2020

taylor writing evermore at breakfast with joe pic.twitter.com/nqtGhs3zmA — maria (@jezfrompeepshow) December 11, 2020

Indeed, fans are both confused and charmed by how somber the songs are. “Evermore” appears to describe a period of hopelessness and depression, while “Champagne Problems” and “Coney Island” are both distinctly breakup songs.

Of course, following the “Folklore” tradition, Swift has confirmed that “Evermore” is largely inspired by fictional stories and imaginary characters, so the lyrics probably don’t point to any real relationship troubles.

Instead, fans are joking about the “chaotic” and “deranged” concept of a happy couple writing sad songs together.

“do taylor and joe just roleplay breaking up. they just watch movies read books and go hey….this could be us,” one person tweeted.

do taylor and joe just roleplay breaking up. they just watch movies read books and go hey….this could be us — ‘liz the damn season (@theslakes) December 11, 2020

Taylor and Joe are chaotic as hell they just be at home writing shit that’s so fucking sad but they be happy as shit the whole time — Janet ❄️ (@nostalgiaonfilm) December 11, 2020

something deranged about Taylor and Joe writing these 3 together pic.twitter.com/lcV7Y14Ct2 — khaleesi hefdong (@shadyboyband) December 11, 2020

joe to taylor after writing breakup songs when there's nothing wrong with their relationship #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/KFsxtg92D5 — sunday | evermore (@likeoIdcardigan) December 11, 2020

taylor writing "im never gonna love again" next to mr joe william bowery alwyn pic.twitter.com/G0G8jnowlG — victoria pedretti's blunt roller (@folkloreism) December 11, 2020

Joe & Taylor writing champagne problems together like#evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/rSCedOQT8L — Radwa ❁ STREAM EVERMORE (@TaylenaAlwyn) December 11, 2020

Some fans just think it’s cute.

Taylor and Joe writing break up songs together #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/bmCqFdUQUt — ???????? doesn’t need your closure. (@Ioverevermore) December 11, 2020

no bc taylor has finally found someone that it's on her same level intellectually. they both love poetry, joe has a literature degree, taylor's been writing songs since she was a kid, they're both super smart, they play different instruments and write songs together — hasti ✰ (@80sxlover) December 6, 2020

