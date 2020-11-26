Watch Taylor Swift and Bon Iver perform their Grammy-nominated hit 'Exile' together for the 1st time

Taylor Swift/YouTubeBon Iver and Taylor Swift performed ‘Exile’ in ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.’
- Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon performed “Exile” for the first time in the concert film “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” which was released Tuesday on Disney Plus.
- In the film, Swift joined Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studio in New York’s Hudson Valley to play her album “Folklore” front to back.
- For “Exile,” Vernon recorded his part in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Watch Swift and Vernon sing “Exile,” which is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, below.
