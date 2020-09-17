Watch Taylor Swift perform 'Betty' for the first time at the Academy of Country Music Awards

- Taylor Swift performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday.
- She sang “Betty” live for the first time – the 14th track on her newest album “Folklore” – from the stage of Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House.
- It marked Swift’s first country awards show performance in seven years.
- She last took the ACM Awards stage in 2013, guest-starring alongside Tim McGraw to sing “Highway Don’t Care.”
- She last attended the ACM Awards in 2015, when she was honoured with the Milestone Award – and thanked the country music community for supporting her pivot to pop.
We'll have you, and we want you, @taylorswift13! It is so great to have Taylor back on the #ACMawards stage. Tune-in to @CBS to watch the show now! pic.twitter.com/nchgiiYzAV
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
