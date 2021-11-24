20 of Taylor Swift’s best style moments

At the 2008 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift wore a one-shoulder dress covered in sparkles. Taylor Swift at the 2008 American Music Awards. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images This is one of the first glimmering dresses Swift wore, and it eventually became her red carpet signature. At the AMAs that year, she won the award for Favorite Country Female Artist.

She wore a more mature gown at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2011. Taylor Swift at the 2011 Academy of Country Music Awards. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images The Elie Saab gown featured exquisitely designed embroidery.

Swift chose a bold pop of color at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in honor of her album “Red.” Taylor Swift at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. Frank Trapper/Getty Images The see-through top and floor-length dress were also designed by Elie Saab.

She kept with the red theme at the 2012 CMA Awards. Taylor Swift at the 2012 CMA Awards. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images “Taylor Swift stunned in a show-stopping Jenny Packham number with sparking red detailing,” Billboard wrote in 2012.

Swift stole the show at the 2013 ACM Awards in a glittering metallic gown. Taylor Swift at the 2013 ACM Awards. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images “Taylor Swift sported a gown befitting country royalty on Sunday, stealing the show at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in a stunning metallic dress,” Eleanor Gower at Daily Mail wrote in 2012 about the Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Swift channeled her punk rock side at the 2013 Met Gala. Taylor Swift at the 2013 Met Gala. Lars Niki/Getty Images In 2013, the Met Gala was themed “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” and Swift chose a J. Mendel gown adorned with gold embellishments.

The musician returned to her signature sparkle for the Grammy Awards in 2014. Taylor Swift at the 2014 Grammys. Frank Trapper/Getty Images “It’s really heavy,” Swift told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet about her Gucci dress. “It’s everything you’d expect it to be. It’s like a suit of armor.”

That same year, she wore a dark glimmering dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Taylor Swift at the 2014 Oscars. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The jet black gown by Julien Macdonald was simple and yet a showstopper at the event.

Swift blended in with the supermodels at the Victoria’s Secret afterparty in 2014 with this striking dress. Taylor Swift at 2014 Victoria’s Secret afterparty. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The Zuhair Murad gown featured a tall slit and a sheer top.

For the 2014 Met Gala, Swift went with a dreamy Oscar de la Renta gown. Taylor Swift at the 2014 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images “Oscar de la Renta is the designer I’ve idolized since I was a little girl,” Swift told Us Weekly on the red carpet . “Having an opportunity to wear a one-of-kind gown designed by him is a daydream realized.”

Swift wore her most daring and most memorable look to date at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images “The 26-year-old, who is nominated for seven awards, shone in a two-piece orange and pink ensemble by Versace, which she styled with a brand-new bob and her signature cat-eye,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote at the time She won three Grammys that night, including for Album of the Year for “1989.”

For the 2016 Country Music Awards, Swift wore a stunning sheer gown. Taylor Swift at the 2016 Country Music Awards. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images The intricate and see-through gown was designed by Julien Macdonald.

She went with an elegant and simple black gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2016. Taylor Swift at the 2016 Oscars. ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/Getty Images The Alexandre Vauthier gown had a plunging neckline and high slit.

After taking two years off from the spotlight, Swift returned to the red carpet in this gown at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Taylor Swift at the 2018 BBMA’s. LISA O’CONNOR/Getty Images The Versace dress took more than 800 hours to make “My first award show in a few years and it was so much fun thanks to you,” Swift wrote in an Instagram caption. “I love you guys. PS thanks @versace for this ✨delicate✨ dress.”

Swift returned to her roots when she wore yet another sequined look at the American Music Awards in 2018. Taylor Swift at the 2018 American Music Awards. Barcroft Media/Getty Images “The singer turned heads on the red carpet in a long-sleeved dress made of small, silver reflective panels,” Insider’s Lucy Yang wrote at the time. “She paired the Balmain minidress with matching thigh-high stiletto boots, also by the French fashion house.”

She chose a daring, see-through dress for the Golden Globes in 2019. Taylor Swift at the 2019 Golden Globes. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images The Versace, off-the-shoulder gown also featured a high slit.

The Grammy winner turned heads with her patterned gown at the 2019 premiere of “Cats.” Taylor Swift in 2019. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images The silk gown was designed by Oscar de la Renta and cost $US17,990 ($AU25,004)

She stuck with the pattern style for the Golden Globes in 2020 with this ball gown. Taylor Swift at the 2020 Golden Globes. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images “Wearing a voluminous silk dress from Etro, Taylor certainly made a statement when she stepped out of the car and onto that scarlet step-and-repeat,” Avery Matera at Teen Vogue wrote in 2020

At the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Swift broke away from her gowns and chose a plaid jumpsuit. Taylor Swift at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The Carmen March outfit featured a plaid trench coat and matching heels.