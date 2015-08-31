Taylor Swift beats out Beyoncé for Best Female Video at the MTV VMAs

Kevork Djansezian/Getty(L-R) ‘Blank Space’ director Joseph Kahn, Taylor Swift, and presenter Nick Jonas.
Outside of the outlandish outfits worn by MTV Video Music Awards host Miley Cyrus and Kanye West announcing a presidency run, there weren’t many surprises when it came to who walked away with Moonmen.
The closest thing was Taylor Swift beating out Beyoncé in the Best Female Video category.
Swift won for the song “Blank Space.” Beyoncé was up for “7/11.”
The other nominees were:
Nicki Minaj — “Anaconda”
Sia — “Elastic Heart”
Ellie Goulding — “Love Me Like You Do”
Here’s the video for Swift’s “Blank Space.”
Neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z were in attendance at thsi year’s VMAs.
