Taylor Swift Awkwardly Beatboxed For LL Cool J At The Grammy Awards Nominations Concert

LL Cool J turned the tables on Taylor Swift last night at the Grammy nomination’s concert when he asked the star to drop him a beat.



Reluctantly, Swift took to the mike as LL Cool J performed a rendition of her song, “Mean.”

She wasn’t half bad, but as Swift said, we don’t see a Grammy nod for the collaboration any time soon.

