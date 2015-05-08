Taylor Swift just dropped a poster for her new music video and it looks super dark

Taylor Swift is going the way of “Sin City.”

The song “Bad Blood,” off her latest album “1989,” is the subject of her next music video. Swift just tweeted out a poster for it, check it out:

There’s definitely a particular aesthetic she’s hinting at here. The black, white, and red reminds us of Frank Miller’s “Sin City” movies.

YouTube/BadWolf Opening scene from ‘Sin City.’

It also seems like the video is going for a movie-like direction, proclaiming “Taylor Swift starring as Catastrophe.”

That’s right, she’s playing a character called “Catastrophe.”

And of course, the tag line “Band-aids don’t fix bullet holes,” which is an uncharacteristically (of Swift) dark lyric from the song “Bad blood.”

The music video will be directed by Joseph Kahn, who also directed Swift’s last music video, “Blank Space.” He was also behind a recent dark take on “Power/Rangers” that caught both steam and controversy online, according to Vanity Fair.

We’ll find out all about it on May 17, when the music video debuts at the Billboard Music Awards.

If you’re not familiar with the song, here it is:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.