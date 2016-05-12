Taylor Swift rocks out 'like no one's watching' in new Apple Music ad

Taylor Swift’s alliance with Apple continues in her latest ad for Apple Music.

It’s hard to believe that just last year she wrote what amounted to a kiss-off to the company for how it handled paying artists in the launch of its music streaming service. Apple, of course, made changes that benefited her and other musicians, and now she’s become a pillar of Apple Music’s marketing.

In the new ad, which has the tagline “Dance like no one’s watching,” Taylor Swift says, “I love a quiet night at home,” before playing The Darkness’ 2003 hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” off her “Friday Night Rocks!” playlist.

She then rocks out by herself, improvising cheesy dance moves (she imitates driving a steering wheel) and sinking into her living-room furniture as she lip-syncs. It’s a very charming fresh take on a very familiar “Risky Business” scene.

In previous Apple Music ads, the singer face-planted on a treadmill while listening to Drake and prepared to go out with Jimmy Eat World.

Taylor Swift is unmatched in her ability to make audiences feel like she is just like them, and this clip will remind many of a Friday night blasting the speakers at home in solitude (if your home looked really expensive). There’s no doubt that’s what Apple is going for in its race to become the dominant music streaming service.

Watch the ad below:

