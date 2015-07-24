Taylor Swift apologizes to Nicki Minaj: 'I missed the point, I misunderstood'

A pop world war has been avoided. Taylor Swift has apologised to Nicki Minaj after feuding on Twitter since Tuesday.
I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I’m sorry, Nicki.@NICKIMINAJ
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2015
Here’s what went down previously: Swift and Minaj had some words on Twitter after the MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Tuesday. Minaj, whose “Anaconda” video wasn’t nominated for Video of the Year, wrote a tweet about racial bias in the awards world.
When the “other” girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination.
