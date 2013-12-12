Why Taylor Swift's Outsized Role In The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Was A Brilliant Move

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Taylor Swift performs at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

For much of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last night, the

focus was onperformer Taylor Swift even more than it was on the models.

Swift opened and closed the show, interacting with models as she performed. The hour-long special even featured a segment dedicated to the models like Karlie Kloss praising the singer’s talent.

This kind of attention on a performer during the show was unprecedented. Other artists, like Fall Out Boy, merely served as background music.

But by putting Swift on a pedestal, Victoria’s Secret was wisely pandering to potential customers — her fans.

Swift has what is possibly the most ardent fan base of any singer. She is adored by millions of teenage girls and young women across the U.S. and worldwide — exactly the type of shopper Victoria’s Secret is trying to attract.

Swift also has serious sway over her fan base.

When Abercrombie & Fitch released a shirt that said “more boyfriends than t.s.,” fans protested until it was pulled from shelves. An independent shirt company designed a garment listing her love interests, and promptly received death threats.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret is the first big clothing brand to harness Swift’s power for good. By hiring Swift to perform and treating her with utmost respect, the brand won the approval of the so-called Swifties.

Victoria’s Secret will likely reap big benefits from making Swift the star of the show.

