There's a conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston that suggests their whole relationship is a lie

There’s a convincing new conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift’s latest relationship, and we just can’t seem to shake it off.

In case you’re not up to date on your TayTay news, the “1989” singer is apparently dating “The Avengers” actor Tom Hiddleston, and the two have been seen canoodling at various beaches for the past month. It’s a lot to take in, we know.

But… what if it’s all fake, and they’re just shooting a music video?

As BuzzFeed notes, it’s possible. Let’s break out the evidence.

Taylor Swift has released an album every two years, so one should come out this year.

“1989” came out in 2014, “Red” came out two years before that, and “Speak Now” came out two years before that. You get the drill.

Swift has reliably released a new studio album every two years, and it would make sense if she kept the trend up for 2016. In 2014 she dropped the first single from “1989,” the pop smash “Shake it Off,” in late August, ahead of the LP’s October release.

She hasn’t announced anything official for this year yet, but it’s possible that she wants to make her return a big surprise event. You know, sort of like Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.”

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time the two competed.

A big surprise single with a video starring Hiddleston could give them both a publicity boost at the right time.

If Swift is releasing an album this fall, a huge, highly publicized single would, naturally, bode well for the record’s sales. Meanwhile, Hiddleston is rumoured to get an Emmy nomination for his role in the BBC/AMC mini-series “The Night Manager” around that same time.

Hiddleston is also a frontrunner to be the next James Bond, so it wouldn’t necessarily hurt his chances to publicly date a beautiful, popular star.

They have travelled to a lot of very, very scenic locations in a short amount of time.

They have spent a lot of time at the beach, gone to Rome, and generally looked exceptionally photogenic the entire time.

Several fans have compared photos of Hiddleswift on the beach to scenes from “The Notebook,” which might just be intentional. There hasn’t been any evidence of film crews, but it’s possible that they’re shooting the actual (alleged) music video while the pair are travelling around the world.

All these paparazzi shots are awfully suspicious. The same agency has followed the pair around the world.

Swift and Hiddleston have been followed by the same agency, Goff Photos, for every stop on their world tour. If, as it’s rumoured, the pair are faking a relationship to build up hype for a music video, they’d naturally want to ensure that they’re spotted “dating.”

Conspiracy theorists further believe that photographers have been disguising themselves as civilians to avoid suspicion. Nice try.

The smoking gun: Hiddleston’s “I <3 T. S.” shirt.

Look at this shirt. Nobody in their right mind would wear this shirt unless it was some kind of stunt.

A stunt that, for instance, intentionally played with Swift’s reputation for being a serial dater, along with the manic boy-crazed persona she’s played up before in the “Blank Space” music video.

Swift and Hiddleston’s relationship sprang up just two weeks after her split with longtime boyfriend Calvin Harris.

Things are moving awfully fast, awfully publicly. The EDM superstar, whose real name is Adam Wiles, has deleted pictures of him and Swift together from his social media and seems pretty upset about the whole thing. Which — to continue to wildly speculate for a little bit — could mean a couple things:

Harris isn’t in on the conspiracy, but he still got dumped, meaning it’s natural for him to be sad and upset.

Or Harris has been in on it the whole time. If that’s the case, then his reaction still makes sense. He’s acting, brah.

We don’t know anything for sure.

Maybe it’s true love, maybe it’s a scam. Only time will tell.

