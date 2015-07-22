Taylor Swift and the media are BFFs again

After taking a lot of heat from photographers and news organisations last month, music mogul Taylor Swift has agreed to revise a rather strict photography contract for her ‘1989 World Tour.’

The saga began in June when UK-based photographer, Jason Sheldon called out Swift for how she treated photographers who cover her shows.

Sheldon posted an unverified photo of the contract on his blog and claimed that photographers might not get paid for their work at Swift’s concerts because of the strictness of the policy.

His criticism came on the heels of Swift’s open letter to Apple, where she slammed the company for not paying artists royalties for the three-month free trial of Apple Music.

The National Press Photographer’s Association’s General Counsel, Mickey Osterreicher, who spent the last few weeks sounding off about Swift’s contract, has apparently come to an agreement with the singer’s representatives.

The change directly follows moves by two papers — The Irish Times and the Montreal Gazette — both of which pledged not to host coverage of the singer’s stops near their locations on the tour.

“After taking the time to hear our concerns regarding her world tour photography guidelines agreement, the news and professional associations and Taylor’s team are very pleased to have been able to work together for a revised agreement that is fair to everyone involved,” Osterreicher said in a statement.

The official contract is not currently available, but according to Poynter, Swift’s party loosened their grip in certain areas that garnered criticism from many journalists. For instance:

Swift’s representatives are no longer allowed to forcibly remove photos from a photojournalist’s camera.

A rule restricting them to one-time use of certain images from Swift’s concerts has been eased.

Jason Sheldon’s criticism had gotten some heavy media attention. A representative of Swift told Business Insider via email that the policy had been misinterpreted.

“It clearly states that any photographer shooting The 1989 World Tour has the opportunity for further use of said photographs with management’s approval,” Swift’s Spokesperson said.

“Another distinct misrepresentation is the claim that the copyright of the photographs will be with anyone other than the photographer — this agreement does not transfer copyright away from the photographer. Every artist has the right to and should protect the use of their name and likeness.”

If/when the full list of changes are released, Business Insider will update this post.

NOW WATCH: The most powerful person in the world at every age



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.