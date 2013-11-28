Prince William Sang 'Livin' On A Prayer' With Bon Jovi And Taylor Swift Last Night

Prince William, Taylor Swift, and Jon Bon Jovi are three people we wouldn’t necessarily put in a room together, but the musicians and the royal united last night at a gala for the Centre point Charity.

Swift and Prince William even went on stage to accompany Bon Jovi while joining in to sing “Livin’ On A Prayer.” And yes, Prince William knew the words.

While Swift gets a little too into the performance, the proper prince looks like he feels incredibly uncomfortable after taking the mic. Watch below:

