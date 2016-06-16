Here's the apparent moment Taylor Swift's relationship with Calvin Harris was doomed

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston danced at the Met Gala possibly sparking a new romance.

The 2016 Met Gala may have been the turning point in Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ relationship.

About a month after she co-chaired the event, it was confirmed that Swift and Harris had broken up.

Now, The Sun has published photos that allegedly show Swift getting cosy with Tom Hiddleston (“Thor”).

Hiddleston and Swift broke out in some dance moves to T.I.’s “Bring em Out” while at the Met Gala, and that might be the moment that sparked this new relationship.

Harris has since unfollowed the singer and deleted his tweet about an amicable breakup.

Watch the clip of the two dancing below:



