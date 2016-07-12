Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris would have been the highest-paid celebrity couple if they hadn't broken up

Forbes released its annual list of the world richest celebrities Monday, and Taylor Swift was the top-earning star in all of 2016, having raked in $170 million over the past year. The “1989” singer would have topped another one of Forbes’ lists too, except she broke up with Calvin Harris.

Had she remained in a relationship with the EDM superstar, the two would have been the world’s highest-paid celebrity couple.

Swift and Harris, whose real name is Adam Wiles, took the top spot in 2015, raking in a combined $146 million. They snatched the title from the previous year’s winners Beyoncé and Jay Z, but the “Lemonade” singer and her rap mogul husband were able to take back the No. 1 slot when Swift broke up the power couple by dumping Harris in early 2016.

Queen Bey brought in $54 million while Jay Z earned $53.3 million, placing them at No. 34 and No. 36 on this year’s individuals list, respectively. “Forbes” hasn’t released the full list yet, so we don’t know exactly how much Harris made in 2016, but combined with Swift’s mind-bogglingly high figure, Forbes says it would have propelled the two back to No. 1.

It’s unclear at this point if Tom Hiddleston, the actor that Swift is currently dating, is on “Forbes'” highest-paid celebrities list. It’s also unclear if their relationship is legit.

