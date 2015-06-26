Taylor Swift is officially putting her hit album '1989' on Apple Music

Taylor Swift is officially putting her wildly popular “1989” album on Apple Music, the singer announced via tweet Thursday.

After the events of this week, I’ve decided to put 1989 on Apple Music…and happily so.

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 25, 2015

In case you’re wondering if this is some exclusive deal like you’ve seen Apple do with other artists, it’s not.

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 25, 2015

This is simply the first time it’s felt right in my gut to stream my album. Thank you, Apple, for your change of heart.

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 25, 2015

