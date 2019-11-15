Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of blocking her from performing old songs at the AMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

In a Thursday evening tweet, Taylor Swift revealed the latest plot twist in her feud with Scooter Braun a music mogul most frequently associated with Justin Bieber.

Swif accused Braun and Scott Borchetta, who founded her former label Big Machine Records, of impeding her upcoming performance at the AMAs.

Big Machine owns the masters of Swift’s songs recorded before she made the switch to Universal Music Group last year. Braun acquired Big Machine Records earlier this year, along with a back catalogue of Swift’s music.

Swift announced this summer that she planned to re-record her albums in November of 2020 to regain ownership of her old music.

The singer claimed that Braun and Borchetta would only allow her to use her music to perform at the AMAs and in the Netflix documentary if Swift agreed not to re-record versions of her songs and to “stop talking” about Borchetta and Braun.

Taylor Swift posted a lengthy statement on Twitter on Thursday adding a new plot twist in her feud with Scooter Braun, best known for managing Justin Bieber.

Swift wrote that she will be honoured as Artist of the Decade at this year’s AMA ceremony, and will perform at the show. The singer-songwriter wrote that she was planning to perform “a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show,” but alleged that Braun and Borchetta won’t allow her to perform the older hits, as it “would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

Braun, who manages a fair share of celebrities and singers including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, in addition to Bieber, acquired Big Machine Records earlier this year, along with master recordings of Swift’s music prior to her latest album “Lover”

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she wrote at the time. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ithaca Holdings Scooter Braun And Scott Borchetta.

Swift announced plans to re-record her albums to regain ownership of her old music, which she had planned to do in November 2020.

“The message being sent to me is very clear,” Swift wrote in the statement. “Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

Swift went on in the post to ask her fans for help and let Braun and Borchetta “know how you feel about this,” as well as the artists that Braun represents. She also asked for help from The Carlyle Group, “who put up money for the sale of my music to these two men,” Swift wrote.

Shortly after Swift posted her statement, the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor was the number one trending topic on Twitter.

“The #IStandWithTaylor movement is a pivotal moment in music,” music journalist Brian Hernandez wrote on Twitter. “If Taylor Swift, the woman who EARNED Artist of the Decade, is dealing with men (who didn’t create her music) trying to silence her, imagine what other hardworking women in the industry are facing.”

“I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it,” Swift wrote in the statement. “I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now my performance at the AMA’s (sic), the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”

Representatives for Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun did not immediately respond to request for comment form Insider.

