Taylor Swift Accidentally Released A Song That Was 8 Seconds Of Static And It Shot To #1 On The Charts

Taylor Swift has topped the iTunes Canada chart with an eight second clip of annoying static.

Possibly a glitch in the Canadian version of iTunes, a Taylor Swift song titled “Track 3” was released Tuesday morning and shot straight to the top spot, reports Canadian news outlet the National Post.

The eight seconds of white noise, sits just ahead of Swift’s previous singles “Welcome To New York” and “Shake It Off.”

The release of the audio file, which fans spent $US1.29 to download, may be a snippet from a song on Swift’s new album 1989, which is scheduled for release on Oct. 27.

Neither Swift nor Apple have commented on the “song.”

Listen to the track below:

