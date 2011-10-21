ON TOP: How Taylor Swift Conquered Music, The Guinness Book And Kanye

AP



Taylor Swift is on top of her game right now. There’s really no other way to put it.In the past two weeks alone, she’s launched a perfume and been named Billboard Magazine’s “Woman of the Year.”

She also has Grammys, a budding acting career, two Guinness world records, and fame that transcends the tween set.

And did we mention that she’s only 21 years old? She’s hardly legal to drink and she’s already one of the most influential pop stars on the planet.

She got her start when she was young. In 2004 at 14 years old, Swift had become the youngest ever songwriter to be hired by the Sony/ATV Tree Publishing House. Later that same year, her eponymous first album came out. It was a huge success and peaked at No.1 on the Billboard top country albums chart and at No.5 on the Billboard 200 list. It was at the top of the country charts for 24 weeks. The only others to do this this decade are the Dixie Chicks and Carrie Underwood. In 2008 she was nominated for her first Grammy- for best new artist. She lost to Amy Winehouse. In 2008, Swift's albums sold a combined 4 million copies, making her the best selling musician of the year in the United States. 1. It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. 2. It had the biggest opening sales week in 2008 by a female artist. 3. She became the youngest artist in history to win the American Country Music Album of the Year award for the album. 4. Fearless earned her four Grammy awards, including Album of the Year. And then the 2009 VMAs happened...enough said. It really just made everyone love her more. November, 2009 was a HUGE month. She became the youngest artist ever to win Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association. She also set the record for most songs by a female artist to be on the Billboard Hot 100 list at the same time- eight. And finally, she beat Beyonce as the female artist with the most Top 40 singles of the decade. Also in November, 2009, Swift doubled as the host AND musical guest on SNL. She did a great job at both. And to top it all off, Billboard Magazine also named her Artist of the Year for 2009. She's beginning to conquer even more areas. Her fragrance, Wonderstruck, comes out this month. And look out for her in the Guinness Book of World Records 2012 edition. She's in it twice. 1. Most Simultaneous U.S. Hot 100 Hits by a Female Artist; 11 2. Fastest Selling Digital Album by a Female; for her newest album, Speak Now. Want to see who else is on top? Check out Drake's biggest successes >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.