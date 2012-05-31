The Photographer Who Burned A $100,000 Birkin Bag 'For Art' Wants To Make Things Right

Photo: Shutterstock/Heritage Auctions

Photographer Taylor Shields watched $100,000 go down in flames, and called it art.For his latest photo shoot, Shields and his girlfriend, Francesca Eastwood (Clint Eastwood’s daughter) purchased Hermès’ most expensive Birkin (a $100,000 red Crocodile Birkin VS) and lit it on fire.



They even took a chainsaw to it as it burned.

Of course, the internet was almost instantaneously astir with criticism. Eastwood has received death threats and commenters on Shields’ website have complained about how the duo literally burned through money.

Now, to appease his critics, Shields told ArtInfo he would donate $100,000 to a needy family if someone buys one of the Birkin photos.

We doubt this is the last time we’ll be hearing from Shields. Last year he came under fire for the gory photos of a bloody Lindsay Lohan with a gun pointed to her head,and his shots of “Glee” Actress Heather Morris were criticised for having “glamorized domestic violence.”

