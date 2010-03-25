Hedge Funder Taylor: The Euro Still Has A Lot Of Getting Crushed To Do

John Taylor, CEO of FX Concepts LLC, was on Bloomberg this morning speaking about the Euro’s continued fall against the dollar.



:50 Parity for the Euro is a step too far

1:39 The Euro area is dis-formed

2:45 Latvia is a disaster area that should be a warning to the Euro Zone

3:10 FX Concepts have not felt political pressure because of their currency speculation

